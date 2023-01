Sudwerk Funhouse Apricot Peach Sour Get it

Style: Sour

Sudwerk continues its Funhouse sour series with apricot and peach taking the lead roles. The beer is a slightly hazy orange marmalade color with burly aromas of apricot and peach. It tastes like the beer version of peach pie and apricots with some lingering creamy pastry.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!