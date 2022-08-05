Sudwerk Funhouse Blackberry Sour Get it

Style: Sour

Sudwerk is taking another trip back to the funhouse. The Davis, California-brewer has been doing small batch releases of freshly fruited kettle sour brews. Previous editions of Funhouse include Raspberry Lemonade, Blueberry Pancake, and Tiger’s Blood, a combination of watermelon, strawberry, and coconut. Their latest is Blackberry. This sour ale is the color of a watermelon-based fruit punch. It has massive fruit aromas, almost like a blackberry scone. You get a tart fruit to start, then a punch of effervescence, followed by a blackberry pie finish.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

