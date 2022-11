Sunriver Brewing Co. Rippin NW Pale Ale Get it

Style: Pale Ale

Rippin is the GABF gold medal winner in the American-Style Pale Ale category. Described by Sunriver as a “NW Pale Ale,” the beer pours a light, bright gold color with hoppy aromas of pine and conifers. Its flavor profile is likened to a walk through a pine forest on a summer day.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

