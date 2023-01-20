Sunriver Brewing Co. Turtle in the Clouds Get it

Style: IPA

Sunriver loves Hazy IPAs so much it has a monthly rotation of them that the brewery calls the Haze Factory. One such brew is Turtle in the Clouds, a collaboration with Eugene, Oregon’s Oakshire Brewing. This hazy IPA is the color of lemon curd with aromas of sweet citrus and pineapple. We taste a wave of juicy, sweet fruit flavors of citrus and melon with a hint of bitterness at the backside.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!