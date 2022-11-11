Sunriver Brewing Company Lager Land Revival Vienna Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Sunriver got its start on July 4, 2012 as a family-owned brewpub. The Sunriver, OR, brewery says its location near Mt. Bachelor offers some of the purest water in the nation. The brewery’s Revival pours a light red amber color with toasty malted grains. The flavor is crisp and malty with a slight bitterness at the end. Drinking it, it feels like that first breeze that lets you know it’s autumn.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

