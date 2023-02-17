Sunriver Brewing Revival Vienna Lager Get it

Style: Lager

A limited release from the brewery, Sunriver calls Revival a “nod to the classic lagers of Austria.” Slightly hazy with a tinge of amber color, the beer smells like pretzel dough and roasted malts. When you drink it, that maltiness rolls over your tongue with a flavor of freshly baked sweet bread. As Sunriver writes, this one is “easy drinking and totally approachable.”

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Limited

