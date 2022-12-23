Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of SweetWater Brewing Company Festive Ale
304
Courtesy image 9 / 304

SweetWater Brewing Company Festive Ale

Get it

Style: Ale

Brewed to keep you “warm and toasted” during the holidays, this ale from SweetWater pours a dark brown-black out of the bottle with aromas of darkly malted grains and molasses. Tasting notes include lots of roasted grains and coffee with a kick of cinnamon that lingers. We’re not sure about warm, but drink enough of this beer and you’ll definitely be toasted.

ABV: 8.1%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink