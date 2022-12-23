SweetWater Brewing Company Festive Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Brewed to keep you “warm and toasted” during the holidays, this ale from SweetWater pours a dark brown-black out of the bottle with aromas of darkly malted grains and molasses. Tasting notes include lots of roasted grains and coffee with a kick of cinnamon that lingers. We’re not sure about warm, but drink enough of this beer and you’ll definitely be toasted.

ABV: 8.1%

Availability: Seasonal

