The Bruery Goses are Red Get it

Style: Gose

Goses Are Red is, according to The Bruery, both a rosé and a gose. Out of the can, the beer is the color of guava juice with aromas of sour candy, tart fruit, and slight funkiness. Made with syrah grapes and aged in oak foeders, Goses Are Red has some spine-tingling tartness on the first taste that moves on to sweet raspberries and funky grapes with some saltiness.

ABV: 5.6%

Availability: Year round

