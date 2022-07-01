The Bruery Mischief Get It

Style: Hoppy Belgian-style ale

The Bruery says that every time you taste one of their beers, they want to see the “wow in your face.” The company was started by Patrick Rue in 2008 (the “rue” in the Bruery comes from him). Mischief took home the Gold Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival for American-Belgo-Style Ales. The ale is straw-gold in color, with aromas of citrus, spice, and resin. You’ll pick up hints of melon and lemon with a lingering finish of pepper.

ABV: 8.5%

