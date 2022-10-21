The Bruery Ruekeller Helles Get it

Style: Lager

The Bruery says the production of its Ruekeller Helles-Style lager is “challenging in process, traditional in method.” The proof is in the juice. It pours a clear pale straw in color with champagne-like bubbles. Ruekeller has aromas of yeasty sweetness, honey, and slight hoppiness. It’s full-bodied with herbal flavors and a light citrus lemon bitterness along with a clean finish.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

