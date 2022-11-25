Topa Topa Brewing Co. Level Line Pale Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Level Line from Topa Topa took home gold GABF honors for English Ale this year. With aromas of pine and tangerine, Level Line is a bright, hazy apple juice color with tight carbonation. Take a sip and you’ll get smooth, hoppy, citrus flavors. Topa Topa likens it to “a creek running through the forest” and we tend to agree.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year round

