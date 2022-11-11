Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Topa Topa Brewing Company Dos Topas Lager
Topa Topa Brewing Company Dos Topas Lager

Style: Lager

Started in Ventura, CA, Topa Topa gets its name from the Topatopa Mountains to the east. The brewery’s Dos Topas has aromas of malted grain and corn and is a clear, light straw color. The tasting notes on the can read “cracker, maize, crisp” and that’s what you get. Biscuit and corn flavors make this easy drinking beer go down smooth. 

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year round

