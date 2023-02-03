Torch & Crown Brewing Company Après Winter Ale Get it

Style: Ale

The story of Torch & Crown started when co-founders Joe Correia and John Dantzler—then both 16 years old—had their fake IDs confiscated at an East Village bar in NYC. That led the two to homebrewing and eventually to making beers like Après, an ode to winter warmers. A hazy amber with a big head of foam, this beer has malty, spicy, and hoppy aromas. Tasting it, there’s a hoppy bitterness that rises up quick, then settles down into a sweet, almost honeyed maltiness to finish. Fun fact: This is Manhattan’s only production brewery.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Seasonal

