Tox Brewing Company Lily of the Valley Raspricot

Style: Sour

Tox got its name from one of its owners, who has a degree in clinical toxicology. If you visit the brewery in New London, CT, the sample flight comes in small beakers you get to keep. The Lily of the Valley Raspricot is a raspberry-apricot sour that’s the color of orange curd. It has aromas of plums and apricots. Take a drink and you’ll get a rush of fruit with a lingering taste of raspberries.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

