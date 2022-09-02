Transcend Beer Crafters Cranberry CanyonGet it
Style: Sour
Transcend is a small-batch family brewery that specializes in smoothie-style sours such as Cranberry Canyon. The beer pours a hazy sangria with pink foam. Take a sniff and you get lots of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Tasting it, you get a tart taste of raspberries and blackberries with a fading cranberry finish.
ABV: 6.0%
Availability: Limited
