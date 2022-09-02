Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Transcend Beer Crafters Cranberry Canyon
124
Courtesy image 11 / 124

Transcend Beer Crafters Cranberry Canyon

Get it

Style: Sour

Transcend is a small-batch family brewery that specializes in smoothie-style sours such as Cranberry Canyon. The beer pours a hazy sangria with pink foam. Take a sniff and you get lots of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Tasting it, you get a tart taste of raspberries and blackberries with a fading cranberry finish. 

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink