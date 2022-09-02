Tree House Brewing Company Peach Season Get it

Style: Double IPA

If you want to try a beer from Tree House, you have to go to Massachusetts. Specifically, one of its taprooms in the state. Tree House is a non-distributing brewery, meaning if you want it, you have to go get it. But it hasn’t hurt sales as the brewery is the largest in the state outside of Boston. Made with peach puree, Peach Season pours the color of peach juice. Take a sniff and you get fruity aromas with notes of orange and peach. You’ll taste grapefruity hops with a lingering peach nectar finish.

ABV: 8.1%

Availability: Limited

