Two Roads Brewing Company Rocket 2 Ruin Get it

Style: IPA

Since it opened in 2012, Two Roads’ philosophy has been a “road less traveled.” One of those roads led to this Imperial Cold IPA, a higher ABV cousin to the Stratford, CT, brewery’s Road 2 Ruin. Out of the can, Rocket 2 Ruin is a light amber gold in color with aromas of grapefruit and orange. Drinking it, you’ll get those smooth citrus hop flavors in a way that makes you forget the alcohol content—momentarily. Sure, it’s a different road, but this beer certainly makes it a worthwhile journey.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!