Two Roads Brewing Company Two Juicy Get it

Style: IPA

There’s nothing lacking in the juicy department. Two Roads‘ Two Juicy hazy double IPA has some nice carbonation when poured in a glass. It’s a straw gold in color with aromas of tangerines and sweet fruit, as well as tropical and citrus hops. The beer is brimming with flavors of pineapple and sweet oranges, followed by mild pine resin and a citrus zest finish.

ABV: 8.2%

Availability: Year round

