Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Two Roads Brewing Company Twoconn Easy Ale

Style: Ale

Two Connecticut icons, Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing and UConn, intersect to make Twoconn. Like University of Connecticut’s 11-time NCAA champion women’s basketball team, Twoconn is intended to be a crowd pleaser. Out of the can, it pours clear and gold with nice carbonation. It has aromas of sweet grass and crisp flavors of malt. It’s the perfect beer for watching Huskies games.

ABV: 4.3%

Availability: Year round 

