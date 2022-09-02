UFO Beer Company Maine BlueberryGet it
Style: Ale
Brewed in Massachusetts and Vermont, UFO Beer Company got its name from the first beer they made back in 1998, a cloudy hefeweizen named UFO for UnFiltered Offering. The brewery’s Maine Blueberry pours a golden color with a white foam head. Made with real Maine blueberries, the beer has the aroma of blueberry candy. Its mild flavor of blueberry moves toward tastes of wheat and bread with some lingering fruit.
ABV: 4.8%
Availability: Year round
