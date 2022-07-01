Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Von Ebert Brewing Bohemian Pils
Von Ebert Brewing Bohemian Pils

Style: Czech-style lager

IN 2021, Von Ebert was named Medium Size Brewery of the Year at the Oregon Beer Awards. Released in 2020, Von Ebert’s Bohemian Pils is an homage to bread and floral Czech-style pilsners and their “layers of flavor.” Bohemian Pils pours a light clear gold and has a light aroma of floral hops. Refreshing flavor of a well-balanced pilsner.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year Round

