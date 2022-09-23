Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. For the Love of Lager German-Style Dark Lager
Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. For the Love of Lager German-Style Dark Lager

Style: Lager

Founded in 2017 by Rebecca Ryman, Wallenpaupack is located adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack in Hawley, Pennsylvania. This beer is part of a series that also includes a Japanese rice lager and a Zwickelbier. It pours a very dark mahogany with voluminous tan foam. There are aromas of toasted pecans, caramel, roasted malts, and cacao. Drinking it, there’s a dry dark chocolate bitterness and malted grains. 

ABV: 4.6%

Availability: Limited

