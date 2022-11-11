Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. Hawley Hefeweizen Get it

Style: Wheat beer

This hefeweizen took home gold this year at the World Beer Awards in the Wheat Beer category. Named after Wallenpaupack’s hometown of Hawley, PA, the beer has plenty of Champagne carbonation in a mildly hazy, almost clear golden wheat color. The beer smells of bubble gum and banana. It has a sweet bubble gum flavor that gives way to mild banana and finally a dry finish with a bit of clove.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Year round

