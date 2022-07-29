Wander Brewing Correspondent Foreign Export Stout Get it

Style: Stout

Sometimes you need a brew with a little more substance. Wander Brewing‘s Correspondent Foreign Export Stout won gold at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017 and 2019, as well as the 2022 World Beer Cup. The stout pours just as you’d expect: dark with mild carbonation and a coffee-colored head. It smells of bitter chocolate, coconut, and malt. At first sip, you get flavors of roasted coffee and cherries with a gentle bitter finish.

ABV: 6.4%

Availability: Year Round

