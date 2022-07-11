Wayfinder Beer Belmont 97 Get it

Style: British-style Ale

An award-winning Portland, Oregon brewpub, Wayfinder opened in 2016. The brewers say they are “lager-centric” and “pushing the envelope of what lager can be.” Belmont 97 is light caramel in color with thin foam lacing. Smelling the beer, you get whiffs of light toffee and biscuit. Smooth bitter flavor with some sourness and sweetness toward end.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Seasonal

