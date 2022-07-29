Wayfinder Beer Shamanic Whip 5: The Shaman’s Revenge Get it

Style: Pale Ale

There’s something about seeing a pale ale labeled “mildly sinister” and “mysteriously delicious” that makes you bypass the other four- and six-packs in the distributor. Shamanic Whip 5: The Shaman’s Revenge pours a light golden haze with satisfying carbonation. There are aromas of pine and fruit hops. Take a sip and you’ll find a pine forward taste accompanied by a classic pale ale finish.

ABV: 4.7%

Availability: Limited

