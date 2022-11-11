Wedge Brewing Co. Julian Price Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Wedge got going in 2008 and the brewery’s Julian Price gets its name from a philanthropist who helped revitalize Asheville in the 1990s. The beer is a clear gold in color with aromas of bright golden grains and malt. Drinking it, there’s a mouth-filling start accompanied a snappy, refreshing Pilsner taste then a mellow, dry finish.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

