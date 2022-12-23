Weldwerks Brewing Co. Little Man Salted Oreo Stout Get it

Style: Stout

A collaboration with Denver’s Little Man Ice Cream, this ice cream stout from Weldwerks is nearly black in color with aromas of vanilla, Oreos, and chocolate. Drinking it, you get that promised mix of ice cream and beer with flavors of lactose, vanilla sugar, chocolate cookies, and cream. There’s nothing wrong with a little dessert, especially when it comes in a can.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

