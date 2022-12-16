Weldwerks Brewing Co. Robo-Boogie Get it

Style: IPA

There’s hazy and there’s the kind of hazy you get get in Robo-Boogie from Weldwerks. This New Zealand-style double IPA almost looks like a fruit puree, butterscotch, or lemon curd. The creamy-looking beer has aromas of pineapple, orange, and some resinous hops. Drinking it, there are mouthwatering fruit flavors, a touch of anise, and a boozy fruit kick at the end.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!