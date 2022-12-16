Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Weldwerks Brewing Co. Robo-Boogie
292
Courtesy image 7 / 292

Weldwerks Brewing Co. Robo-Boogie

Get it

Style: IPA

There’s hazy and there’s the kind of hazy you get get in Robo-Boogie from Weldwerks. This New Zealand-style double IPA almost looks like a fruit puree, butterscotch, or lemon curd. The creamy-looking beer has aromas of pineapple, orange, and some resinous hops. Drinking it, there are mouthwatering fruit flavors, a touch of anise, and a boozy fruit kick at the end.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink