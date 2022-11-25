Weldwerks Brewing Co. Train Heist Get it

Style: IPA

Weldwerks has been brewing “Dialed-In Beer” since 2015. Train Heist is a hazy mellow yellow color with malted grain and tropical hop aromas. Take a sip and you’ll get flavors of piney hops and light grapefruit. This isn’t necessarily a holiday beer, but you’ll definitely get a bit of a Christmas tree vibe from this one.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!