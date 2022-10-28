WeldWerks Brewing Company Juicy Bits Get it

Style: IPA

Greeley, CO-based Weldwerks can trace its roots back to a garage. That’s where, every month, nearly two dozen amateur brewers would come together to try out new recipes. Leading up to the 2014 Big Beers, Belgians, and Barleywines festival, the group agreed that if they could win a medal, they would consider opening a brewery. Eleven months after winning two medals at the festival, Weldwerks was in business. Juicy Bits is the brewery’s flagship IPA. It pours cloudy and grapefruit in color with nice foam and strong aromas of citrus hops, banana, and pineapple. There are appropriately juicy flavors of orange and tangerine, along with a bit of pine and some bread dough at the end.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!