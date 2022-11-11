Weldwerks Brewing Peach Pie Get it

Style: Sour

This Berlin-style sour from Weldwerks looks like peach purée when you pour it out of the can. It smells like a peach pie with cinnamon. Take a sniff and you get peach, apple, fresh coconut, and baked crust. Drinking it, there’s a tart peachy flavor then peach and cinnamon with coconut running through it. Somehow, despite hitting all the right notes for peach pie, this isn’t an overly sweet beer, making it super drinkable.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Limited

