White Labs Brewing Company 10th Anniversary Ale Get it

Style: Ale

White Labs got its start selling yeast and fermentation products, but found that one of the best ways to highlight the uniqueness of yeast strains was by brewing its own beer. 10th Anniversary Ale celebrates a decade of White Labs’ brewing operation by offering two variants using two different yeast strains. One has flavors of passionfruit, grapefruit, and vanilla. The other, made with San Diego Super Ale yeast, has hoppy flavors of peach and pine with some resinous undertones.

ABV: 7.5%

Availability: Limited

