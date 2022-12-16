Wicked Weed Brewing Guilty Pleasures S’Mores Get it

Style: Stout

S’Mores is part of Wicked Weed’s Guilty Pleasure variety pack of dessert stouts, along with alcohol-filled beer tributes to Milk & Cookies, German Chocolate Cake, and Espresso Cheesecake. Out of the can, S’Mores pours a dark crimson, almost black, with aromas of bourbon, oak, and rich chocolate. It has a similar taste profile with some boozy sweetness at the finish.

ABV: 12.2%

Availability: Limited

