Wicked Weed Brewing Guilty Pleasures S’MoresGet it
Style: Stout
S’Mores is part of Wicked Weed’s Guilty Pleasure variety pack of dessert stouts, along with alcohol-filled beer tributes to Milk & Cookies, German Chocolate Cake, and Espresso Cheesecake. Out of the can, S’Mores pours a dark crimson, almost black, with aromas of bourbon, oak, and rich chocolate. It has a similar taste profile with some boozy sweetness at the finish.
ABV: 12.2%
Availability: Limited
