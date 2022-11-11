Wicked Weed Brewing Milk and Cookies Get it

Style: Stout

Opened by two families, Wicked Weed got its start in 2012. Currently the brewery has three taprooms in Asheville along with Cultura, a fine dining restaurant focused on fermentation. The brewery’s seasonal Milk and Cookies is a dark brown beer with a frothy tan head, there are aromas of bitter cocoa and cinnamon. Tasting it, there are flavors of dark chocolate, cinnamon, dark fruit, and boozy Irish coffee.

ABV: 8.7%

Availability: Limited

