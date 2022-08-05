Wicked Weed Brewing Pernicious IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Wicked Weed opened its first brewpub in 2012 and now has four locations in Asheville, North Carolina. Pernicious means having a subtly harmful effect, but for this beer it means something slightly different. According to Wicked Weed, it’s not bad for you, it’s bad for other IPAs when you compare them to Pernicious. The beer pours a brilliant golden with a beautiful foamy head. It has aromas of fresh hops and light citrus fruit. Take a taste and you’ll find balanced flavors of hops, malt, and pine with a consistent bitterness running throughout.

ABV: 7.3%

Availability: Year Round

