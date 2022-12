Widmer Brothers Brewery Brrr Get it

Style: Ale

This Northwest-style hoppy red ale from Widmer is “a perfect complement to cozy nights with big sweaters and warm fires.” The beer is a warm brown color with aromas of malted grains and light hops. Take a drink of Brrr and you get toasty grains, hops, and some easy bitterness.

ABV: 7.2%

Availability: Seasonal

