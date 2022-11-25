Food & Drink

Widmer Brothers Brewing Hopcadia

Style: IPA

The latest release from Widmer is a Northwest-style IPA. Hopcadia gets its name from a mythical PNW location where “giant hops grow taller than your house.” The beer is a bright orangey-gold color with a strong scent of pine hops. Drinking it, you get flavors of lemon pith, citrus, and pine hops with some bitterness to finish. 

ABV: 7.3%

Availability: Year round

