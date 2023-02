Widmer Brothers White Gold Get it

Style: Lager

The latest seasonal offering from Widmer, White Gold is a spin on the German Kellerbier style. It’s slightly hazy and bright gold in color with toasted grain aromas and a bit of bread dough. A sip of this hazy lager washes your palate with wheat flavor that evolves to a crisp finish.

ABV: 4.7%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!