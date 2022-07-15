Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Widmer Hefeweizen
Widmer Hefeweizen

Style: American-style hefeweizen 

When the Widmer brothers opened their Portland, OR brewery in 1984, a hefeweizen was their second beer. Back then, the brothers say many people saw a hazy beer and thought something must be wrong with it. But Widmer Hefeweizen changed a lot of minds and helped revolutionize craft beer. When you pour a Widmer, the color can be described as cloudy butterscotch. It gives off light aromas of wheat and bread dough, while the flavor offers mild wheat with slight bitterness.

ABV: 4.9% 

Availability: Year Round

