Style: American-style hefeweizen

When the Widmer brothers opened their Portland, OR brewery in 1984, a hefeweizen was their second beer. Back then, the brothers say many people saw a hazy beer and thought something must be wrong with it. But Widmer Hefeweizen changed a lot of minds and helped revolutionize craft beer. When you pour a Widmer, the color can be described as cloudy butterscotch. It gives off light aromas of wheat and bread dough, while the flavor offers mild wheat with slight bitterness.

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Year Round

