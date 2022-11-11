Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Wild Barrel Brewing Company Hipster Marshmallow Stout
232
Courtesy image 8 / 232

Wild Barrel Brewing Company Hipster Marshmallow Stout

Get it

Style: Stout

This imperial pastry stout from Wild Barrel is made with marshmallow fluff, real marshmallows, Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans, and Belgian chocolate. As a result, this dark stout smells like vanilla, dark chocolate and, yes, marshmallow. Drinking it, you taste the chocolate and vanilla with a warming boozy taste at the end, plus a litte more nice chocolate. If you’re looking for a high-octane dessert beer, check this one out.

ABV: 13.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink