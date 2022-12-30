Wild Barrel Brewing Company Hipsters Demise Get it

Style: Stout

All good things must come to an end and, according to Wild Barrel, this also holds true for hipsters. This Imperial Pastry Stout is made with cold brew coffee, maple syrup, and bourbon Madagascar vanilla beans. Coffee and maple are the first things to jump out at you. Drinking this beer, the darkness of the stout soon gives way to the sweetness of the maple syrup and vanilla, followed by a little coffee bitterness.

ABV: 11.5%

Availability: Limited

