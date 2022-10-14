Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Wild Barrel Brewing Company Vice Apricot Peach

Style: Sour

It didn’t take long for San Diego’s Wild Barrel to get acclaim. Just six months after opening, Beer Advocate named it one of the best new breweries of 2018. You know exactly what you’re in for with Vice Apricot Peach. It pours the color of hazy peach juice with aromas of ripe peaches and mild wheat. On the palate, we get a mild sour kick of apricots and peaches that tastes like summer in a can. 

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Limited

