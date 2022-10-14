Wild Barrel Brewing Company Vice Apricot PeachGet it
Style: Sour
It didn’t take long for San Diego’s Wild Barrel to get acclaim. Just six months after opening, Beer Advocate named it one of the best new breweries of 2018. You know exactly what you’re in for with Vice Apricot Peach. It pours the color of hazy peach juice with aromas of ripe peaches and mild wheat. On the palate, we get a mild sour kick of apricots and peaches that tastes like summer in a can.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Limited
