Wild Barrel Brewing Company Vice Black Currant

Style: Sour

Wild Barrel has been making Vice Black Currant since 2017. The brewery says this Berliner Weisse-Style Ale made with black currants is “reminiscent of a Cabernet/Merlot blend.” Pouring it into a glass, the beer is a hazy grape juice color with some purplish foam. Take a sniff and you get a wave of fruit that includes plums, grapes, and currants. There are refined flavors of purple fruit including currants with a little bit of sourness at the end. 

ABV: 5.6%

Availability: Limited

