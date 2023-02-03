Wild Barrel Brewing Vice Blackberry Peach Get it

Style: Sour

One of the highlights of Wild Barrel sour beers is you pick out the individual fruit in the taste. A good example is this Berliner weisse-style ale with blackberry and peach. Pouring the beer, you get a hazy pink grapefruit with fresh peaches on the nose along with raspberries and white grapes. Tasting it, you get those peaches again, then a little bread dough before some tart blackberry hits at the end.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Limited

