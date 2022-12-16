Wye Hill Brewing Co. A Red Million Miles Get it

Style: Gose

Sometimes a brewery comes up with a flavor combination that you have trouble envisioning. That’s exactly what happened with Wye Hill’s A Red Million Miles, a raspberry and pomegranate red miso gose. The beer is a slightly hazy sienna color with fruity aromas of cranberry and raspberry. Drinking it, this beer takes you for a fun ride. A juicy red fruit start gives way to salty miso and just a tiny bit of umami at the end. We had no idea how this flavor combination would hit, but Wye Hill definitely has it dialed in with A Red Million Miles.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

