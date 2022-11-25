Wye Hill Brewing Luminous Beings
Style: Ale
“An ultramodern meditation on the relationship between hops & yeast,” Luminous Beings from Wye Hill took home the GABF Gold in the Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale category. This is a hazy lemon color with nice effervescence. The beer has aromas of orange, pineapple, and citrus hops. Drinking it, there’s a refreshing, mouthwatering start of white grape flavors and a bit of a grapefruit peel finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Limited
