Wye Hill Brewing Luminous Beings

Style: Ale

“An ultramodern meditation on the relationship between hops & yeast,” Luminous Beings from Wye Hill took home the GABF Gold in the Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale category. This is a hazy lemon color with nice effervescence. The beer has aromas of orange, pineapple, and citrus hops. Drinking it, there’s a refreshing, mouthwatering start of white grape flavors and a bit of a grapefruit peel finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

