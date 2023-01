Wye Hill Brewing Rome Plows Get it

Style: Pilsner

Rome plows were 24-ton armored bulldozers used by the U.S. military, it’s also the name of an Italian pilsner from Wye Hill. It’s a light, clear gold with grain aromas and some mild sweetness. Drinking Rome Plows, you get flavors of herby, floral hops with some pilsner bitterness at the end.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!