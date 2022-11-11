Wye Hill Sun For Miles Hefeweizen Get it

Style: Wheat beer

Wye Hill gets its name from a triangular railroad junction known as a wye. The brewery sits above a wye in Raleigh, NC, with a view of the city’s downtown area. Sun For Miles is a slightly hazy wheat color with aromas of banana, clove, and wheat. According to Wye Hill, these are “traditional notes” that “transcend both time and space.” You taste the banana and wheat when you take a sip with a heady hit of cloves that stays with you.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

