Yards Brewing Co. Doctor Nocturnal Midnight IPA Get it

Style: IPA

We don’t pay too much attention to numbers, but when Doctor Nocturnal from Yards has the ABV of the Beast, you have to take notice. It’s an opaque brown-black color with hoppy aromas of piney hops and resin. Drinking the beer, you get flavors of roasted malts and cola with some mild bitterness at the end.

ABV: 6.66%

Availability: Limited

